Health

Provinces slowly reopen as Quebec surpasses 40,000 coronavirus cases

Avatar
By Global News
provinces-slowly-reopen-as-quebec-surpasses-40,000-coronavirus-cases

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Premier to announce plan for B.C. schools Friday morning

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will announce Friday morning plans for how students return to school...
Read more
Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Well clean up program designed to create work for B.C. workers

VICTORIA, B.C. - Minister Ralston says the new program to clean up dormant and orphan wells is...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

NPSS Graduation Ceremony to look different this year due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Graduation ceremonies will look a bit different this year at North Peace Secondary School...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Canada totalled 5,472 as of Thursday, while the global death toll climbed past 300,000.

Canada has 73,389 cases of COVID-19 so far, the majority of them — more than 40,000 — in Quebec alone. The city of Montreal remains the epicentre of the province’s outbreak, with close to 21,000 cases — almost as many as the entire province of Ontario.

Nationwide, more than 36,000 people have recovered and more than 1.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Quebec has been the hardest hit province in Canada so far, with 3,351 deaths and 40,724 cases. The province had the highest daily increase of cases out of any region in Canada on Thursday, reporting 793 cases and 131 deaths.

Schools in the Montreal area will remain closed till September, while other parts of Quebec have recently begun reopening. Almost 11,000 people in the province are considered recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48Coronavirus: No return to school for Montreal area children

Coronavirus: No return to school for Montreal area children

Ontario saw its lowest increase in new cases since March,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleAlberta Energy Regulator blocks sale of Shell assets over clean-up concerns
Next articleTrump’s Mar a Lago club in Florida partially reopens after coronavirus lockdown

More Articles Like This

Trump’s Mar a Lago club in Florida partially reopens after coronavirus lockdown

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen to members this weekend as South Florida slowly reopens from the coronavirus lockdown. An email sent...
Read more

Premier to announce plan for B.C. schools Friday morning

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will announce Friday morning plans for how students return to school this school year.
Read more

Trump mulls ending ‘the whole relationship’ with China amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump signalled a further deterioration of his relationship with China over the novel coronavirus, saying he has no interest in speaking...
Read more

Coronavirus: Europe’s first ‘travel bubble’ is between Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia

Health Global News - 0
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia opened their borders to each other at the stroke of midnight, creating the first “travel bubble” within the European Union...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv