provinces-slowly-reopen-as-quebec-surpasses-40,000-coronavirus-cases

Deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Canada totalled 5,472 as of Thursday, while the global death toll climbed past 300,000.

Canada has 73,389 cases of COVID-19 so far, the majority of them — more than 40,000 — in Quebec alone. The city of Montreal remains the epicentre of the province’s outbreak, with close to 21,000 cases — almost as many as the entire province of Ontario.

Nationwide, more than 36,000 people have recovered and more than 1.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Quebec has been the hardest hit province in Canada so far, with 3,351 deaths and 40,724 cases. The province had the highest daily increase of cases out of any region in Canada on Thursday, reporting 793 cases and 131 deaths.

Schools in the Montreal area will remain closed till September, while other parts of Quebec have recently begun reopening. Almost 11,000 people in the province are considered recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48Coronavirus: No return to school for Montreal area children

Coronavirus: No return to school for Montreal area children

Ontario saw its lowest increase in new cases since March,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS