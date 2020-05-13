PRRD adds code of conduct for facilities

The Peace River Regional District board has approved a code of conduct for its recreational facilities, after a series of abusive incidents across municipalities towards facility staff and equipment by the public.

The code is applied to all society-operated recreation facilities owned by the PRRD, and embedded in future contracts as a condition for use.

Electoral Area B Director Karen Goodings was in favour of the code, but expressed concern the regional district was overstepping its bounds.

“I am concerned if we’re getting almost to the point of meddling with our community organizations that take their responsibilities very seriously. We’re moving in the wrong direction with this,” said Goodings, noting enforcement would be difficult.

“It may seem like meddling, but ultimately the regional district has a responsibility for the facilities, even if society-run,” said PRRD CAO Shawn Dahlen, noting the code would also protect against any potential litigation stemming from incidents.

Goodings suggested individual agreements could be put in place with societies that are using the facilities as an alternative measure.

“This is something we have to do. I don’t see it as meddling, I see it as common sense,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman, noting it’s a smart way to protect the PRRD’s rental assets.

Mayor Dale Bumstead voted for the recommendation, alluding to abusive behaviour at PRRD facilities in Dawson Creek.

“People need to be accountable for those actions, and I don’t see that happening,” said Bumstead, suggesting a ban across facilities for those who break the rules. “Consequences should be built into this.”

Facilities covered by the policy include:

Area B

Buick Creek Recreation Grounds (Buick Creek Community Club)

Cache Creek Community & Recreation Grounds (Cache Creek Community Club)

Golata Creek Club & Grounds (Golata Creek Recreation Society)

Goodlow Recreation Grounds (Goodlow Recreation Commission)

Graham-Halfway Recreation Grounds (Halfway Graham Community Club)

Graham-Halfway Gymkhana Grounds (Halfway Graham Community Club)

North Peace Fall Fair Grounds (North Peace Fall Fair Society)

Osborn Community Hall (Osborn Community Club)

Area D

Kelly Lake Community Centre (Kelly Lake Community Centre Society)

Area E

Jackfish Community Hall (Jackfish Community Association)

Moberly Lake Community Hall (Moberly Lake Community Association)

