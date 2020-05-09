PRRD puts grant applications on hold

The Peace River Regional District board voted May 7 to decline funding for several community groups.
The decision was made in light of the COVID-19 crisis, which has had significant financial impacts for residents and local businesses.
The following groups will not receive funding for 2020:
- Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Association
- Dawson Creek Scouts
- Dawson Creek Triathlon Association
- Fort St. John and District Kennel Club
- Fort St. John Literacy Society
- High School Rodeo of BC Association
- Northern Environmental Action Team
- North Peace SuperPark Society
- Northern Trails Heritage Society
- Peace Community Church Society
- South Peace Arts Society
- Special Olympics BC – Dawson Creek
- Spirit of the West Pow Wow Society
A $12,394 grant application for mapping improvements with the North Peace Search & Rescue Society has been referred to the PRRD’s Emergency Executive Committee.
A grant for the STARS air ambulance service has also been moved for further review. However, STARS was approved for a multi-year grant of $170,000 per year, starting in 2020 for the next three years.
A future committee of the whole meeting was also approved, intending to re-examine the regional grants in aid, with a letters patent or a bylaw option being considered to distribute funding. No date has been confirmed.
The $100,000 budgeted for Northeast BC physician recruitment program through the PRRD has also been declined, and the funds will return the sscommunity organizations budget.
Recipients received $487,507 in 2019 through the district’s grants in aid program. Undispersed funds are considered surplus and will be available for other uses.
