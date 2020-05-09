NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

PRRD puts grant applications on hold

Avatar
By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Peace River Regional District Board Meeting

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD puts grant applications on hold

The Peace River Regional District board voted May 7 to decline funding for several community groups.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Physical distancing still necessary to keep COVID-19 curve flattened in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Organics Pilot Project seeking donation of waste from the public

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team and the Peace River Regional District are asking for...
Read more
Avatar
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

The Peace River Regional District board voted May 7 to decline funding for several community groups.

The decision was made in light of the COVID-19 crisis, which has had significant financial impacts for residents and local businesses.

The following groups will not receive funding for 2020:

  • Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Association
  • Dawson Creek Scouts
  • Dawson Creek Triathlon Association
  • Fort St. John and District Kennel Club
  • Fort St. John Literacy Society
  • High School Rodeo of BC Association
  • Northern Environmental Action Team
  • North Peace SuperPark Society
  • Northern Trails Heritage Society
  • Peace Community Church Society
  • South Peace Arts Society
  • Special Olympics BC – Dawson Creek
  • Spirit of the West Pow Wow Society
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

A $12,394 grant application for mapping improvements with the North Peace Search & Rescue Society has been referred to the PRRD’s Emergency Executive Committee.

A grant for the STARS air ambulance service has also been moved for further review. However, STARS was approved for a multi-year grant of $170,000 per year, starting in 2020 for the next three years. 

A future committee of the whole meeting was also approved, intending to re-examine the regional grants in aid, with a letters patent or a bylaw option being considered to distribute funding. No date has been confirmed.

The $100,000 budgeted for Northeast BC physician recruitment program through the PRRD has also been declined, and the funds will return the sscommunity organizations budget.

Recipients received $487,507 in 2019 through the district’s grants in aid program. Undispersed funds are considered surplus and will be available for other uses.

Email reporter Tom Summer at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca

Previous articleTrump administration limits visas for Chinese reporters as coronavirus tensions flare

More Articles Like This

Physical distancing still necessary to keep COVID-19 curve flattened in BC

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now at 55 and 29 new...
Read more

Organics Pilot Project seeking donation of waste from the public

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team and the Peace River Regional District are asking for the public's assistance in collecting...
Read more

Lake Point Golf & Country Club to open soon for the season

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lake Point Golf and Country Club will soon be opening for the 2020 season. According to Lake Point General Manager,...
Read more

RCMP respond to sighting of overturned boat on Charlie Lake

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP were called out to Charlie Lake this morning, Friday, May 8, for reports of an...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv