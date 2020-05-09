PRRD puts grant applications on hold

The Peace River Regional District board voted May 7 to decline funding for several community groups.

The decision was made in light of the COVID-19 crisis, which has had significant financial impacts for residents and local businesses.

The following groups will not receive funding for 2020:

Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Association

Dawson Creek Scouts

Dawson Creek Triathlon Association

Fort St. John and District Kennel Club

Fort St. John Literacy Society

High School Rodeo of BC Association

Northern Environmental Action Team

North Peace SuperPark Society

Northern Trails Heritage Society

Peace Community Church Society

South Peace Arts Society

Special Olympics BC – Dawson Creek

Spirit of the West Pow Wow Society

A $12,394 grant application for mapping improvements with the North Peace Search & Rescue Society has been referred to the PRRD’s Emergency Executive Committee.

A grant for the STARS air ambulance service has also been moved for further review. However, STARS was approved for a multi-year grant of $170,000 per year, starting in 2020 for the next three years.

A future committee of the whole meeting was also approved, intending to re-examine the regional grants in aid, with a letters patent or a bylaw option being considered to distribute funding. No date has been confirmed.

The $100,000 budgeted for Northeast BC physician recruitment program through the PRRD has also been declined, and the funds will return the sscommunity organizations budget.

Recipients received $487,507 in 2019 through the district’s grants in aid program. Undispersed funds are considered surplus and will be available for other uses.

