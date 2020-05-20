HealthNewsRegional

Public health officials recommend wearing a mask in public

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
coronavirus-masks:-do-you-actually-need-to-wear-one?

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

OTTAWA, O.N. – Canada’s chief medical officer, is recommending that Canadians wear a non-medical mask where physical distancing isn’t possible.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Dr. Theresa Tam said that COVID-19 could be spread by people who aren’t showing symptoms.

Dr. Tam says wearing a mask does not replace other measures like physical distancing and proper hand hygiene.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

During his daily press conference, the Prime Minister says he will be wearing a mask when he can’t stay more than two metres from people.

In situations where I’m either walking through the halls of Parliament or going to my office and coming in proximity to people, I’ve chosen to start wearing a mask,” the prime minister said, noting he would wear a mask entering Parliament on Wednesday afternoon for the House of Commons’ in-person sitting.”

Information about wearing a mask will be posted on the Government of Canada’s website Wednesday afternoon.

