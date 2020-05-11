Public reminded to secure all attractants following incident with deer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is reminding the public to secure all attractants, this following an incident involving a deer.

On Monday morning, May 11, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service was called outside of Fort St. John to an incident where a Mule Deer doe managed to stick a garbage can lid around her head.

Conservation Officers were able to corral the deer and safely remove the garbage can lid from the deer’s head.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says residents should secure all attractants to prevent harm to wildlife and to prevent attracting wildlife to where humans live.

If you happen to see wildlife in distress, you can call the B.C. Conservation Officer Service hotline at 1-877-952-7277.