Health

Quebec biopharmaceutical company sees encouraging early COVID-19 vaccine tests

Avatar
By Global News
quebec-biopharmaceutical-company-sees-encouraging-early-covid-19-vaccine-tests

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Alberta Energy Regulator blocks sale of Shell assets over clean-up concerns

CALGARY — Alberta's energy regulator has cited clean-up concerns in blocking the sale of sour gas wells, pipelines and other...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Premier to announce plan for B.C. schools Friday morning

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will announce Friday morning plans for how students return to school...
Read more
Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Well clean up program designed to create work for B.C. workers

VICTORIA, B.C. - Minister Ralston says the new program to clean up dormant and orphan wells is...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2020 9:46 pm

Updated May 14, 2020 10:14 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

0:56Coronavirus: 72% of Canadians support mandatory vaccine, Ipsos poll suggests

More than two-thirds of Canadians support the idea that a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, should be mandatory for all once it’s developed and available for distribution, a new poll by Ipsos suggests.

Quebec biopharmaceutical company Medicago said on Thursday it was getting encouraging early results from its COVID-19 vaccine testing.

The company said its product has generated a positive antibody response in mice ten days after the administration of a single dose.

These results are a first step before Medicago can conduct clinical studies in people.

2:04COVID-19 treatments explained

Advertisement

Advertisement

COVID-19 treatments explained

Once the results of a second “booster” dose are obtained, Medicago said it will submit a clinical trial request to Health Canada as well as a new drug request to the United States Food and Drug Administration to allow the start of clinical trials on humans.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleInternet usage has risen sharply amid coronavirus pandemic, providers say

More Articles Like This

Internet usage has risen sharply amid coronavirus pandemic, providers say

Health Global News - 0
Canadian telecom companies say demand for their services has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and will change business once the lockdown ends. Rogers Communications Inc....
Read more

Trump’s Mar a Lago club in Florida partially reopens after coronavirus lockdown

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen to members this weekend as South Florida slowly reopens from the coronavirus lockdown. An email sent...
Read more

Provinces slowly reopen as Quebec surpasses 40,000 coronavirus cases

Health Global News - 0
Deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Canada totalled 5,472 as of Thursday, while the global death toll climbed past 300,000. Canada has 73,389 cases...
Read more

Premier to announce plan for B.C. schools Friday morning

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will announce Friday morning plans for how students return to school this school year.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv