quebec-biopharmaceutical-company-sees-encouraging-early-covid-19-vaccine-tests

Posted May 14, 2020 9:46 pm

Updated May 14, 2020 10:14 pm

More than two-thirds of Canadians support the idea that a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, should be mandatory for all once it’s developed and available for distribution, a new poll by Ipsos suggests.

Quebec biopharmaceutical company Medicago said on Thursday it was getting encouraging early results from its COVID-19 vaccine testing.

The company said its product has generated a positive antibody response in mice ten days after the administration of a single dose.

These results are a first step before Medicago can conduct clinical studies in people.

Once the results of a second “booster” dose are obtained, Medicago said it will submit a clinical trial request to Health Canada as well as a new drug request to the United States Food and Drug Administration to allow the start of clinical trials on humans.

