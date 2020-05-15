quebec-biopharmaceutical-company-sees-encouraging-early-covid-19-vaccine-tests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2020 9:46 pm
Updated May 14, 2020 10:14 pm
More than two-thirds of Canadians support the idea that a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, should be mandatory for all once it’s developed and available for distribution, a new poll by Ipsos suggests.
Quebec biopharmaceutical company Medicago said on Thursday it was getting encouraging early results from its COVID-19 vaccine testing.
The company said its product has generated a positive antibody response in mice ten days after the administration of a single dose.
These results are a first step before Medicago can conduct clinical studies in people.
Once the results of a second “booster” dose are obtained, Medicago said it will submit a clinical trial request to Health Canada as well as a new drug request to the United States Food and Drug Administration to allow the start of clinical trials on humans.