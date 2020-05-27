quebec-campgrounds,-cottages-set-to-reopen-june-1

The Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx and the Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks Pierre Dufour announced the government’s first phase of deconfinment in the tourism sector on Wednesday.

Quebecers, including residents of the Greater Montreal Area, will be allowed to access campgrounds, cottages, marinas and provincial parks as early as next week.

The Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SEPAQ), which oversees 24 parks in the province, had been able to partially reopen some of its facilities on May 20 with limited services available.

Some biking and hiking trails were accessible and visitors could also access some lakes for day fishing.

But now, campsites have been given the green light to reopen as of June 1, allowing provincial parks to offer a wider array of services.

Dufour, however, warned some cottages and campgrounds will require more time to prepare for the arrival of guests.

Housing rentals such as Airbnbs will also be permitted outside the Montreal area and Joliette.

