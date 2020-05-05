quebec-company-converts-self-serve-windshield-washer-fluid-dispenser-into-hand-sanitizer-pump

Quebec-based company Station Lave-Glace has converted some of its windshield washer fluid pumps to dispense disinfectant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two self-serve pumps have been put into operation on Montreal’s south shore.

The dispensers, originally made to produce jug-free windshield washer fluid, now provide a 70 per cent alcohol-based disinfectant.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

One has been installed outside an IGA grocery store in the town of Chambly. The second is located outside Station Lave-Glace’s office in Saint-Bruno.

At a cost of $2.00 for 100 millilitres, customers can fill up their reusable containers with the liquid sanitizer.

“It works exactly like a fuel pump — there is not much difference,” said Pierre Néron, Cristal Innovation president and creator of the self-serve stations.

Story continues below advertisement

“People come with everything from Tupperwares, jugs to Coke bottles.”

Néron says he got the idea after hearing about the shortage of hand sanitizer on the market.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS