Quebec company converts self-serve windshield washer fluid dispenser into hand sanitizer pump

By Global News
Global News

Quebec-based company Station Lave-Glace has converted some of its windshield washer fluid pumps to dispense disinfectant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two self-serve pumps have been put into operation on Montreal’s south shore.

The dispensers, originally made to produce jug-free windshield washer fluid, now provide a 70 per cent alcohol-based disinfectant.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

One has been installed outside an IGA grocery store in the town of Chambly. The second is located outside Station Lave-Glace’s office in Saint-Bruno.

At a cost of $2.00 for 100 millilitres, customers can fill up their reusable containers with the liquid sanitizer.

“It works exactly like a fuel pump — there is not much difference,” said Pierre Néron, Cristal Innovation president and creator of the self-serve stations.

“People come with everything from Tupperwares, jugs to Coke bottles.”

Néron says he got the idea after hearing about the shortage of hand sanitizer on the market.

