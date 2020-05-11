quebec-coronavirus-deaths-top-3,000-as-province-gradually-eases-restrictions

Quebec has reached another grim milestone as the province’s death toll attributable to the novel coronavirus surpassed 3,000 on Monday.

Premier François Legault said that 85 more Quebecers died since the previous day, and 82 of those fatalities were in the hard-hit Montreal region. There are more than 38,000 cases of COVID-19 across the province.

“In Montreal, the situation is not under control, and it’s very worrying,” he said.

Quebec has the highest caseload and leads Canada when it comes to deaths attributable to the virus.

The announcement comes as the province is gradually easing restrictions in most regions, including lifting travel rules and reopening elementary schools and daycares. After an eight-week break, some retail stores will also reopen.

Quebec has delayed its plans to do the same in the Greater Montreal area, which is the epicentre of COVID-19 in Canada, to May 25.

Testing will be ramped up to help public health authorities identify community transmission as Montreal struggles to contain cases and outbreaks.

