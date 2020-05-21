quebec-day-camps-to-open-on-june-22-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Posted May 21, 2020 8:54 am

Updated May 21, 2020 1:17 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Quebec is giving the green light for day camps across the province to open for the summer amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Premier François Legault said day camps will be allowed to open as of June 22 after meeting public health conditions. He said they desperately need workers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We have kids who didn’t go to school for months,” he said. “Children need to see one another and to move. We need monitors.”

READ MORE: Quebec to allow limited outdoor gatherings starting Friday as province eases coronavirus rules

Quebec reported 82 new deaths on Thursday for a total of 3,800 fatalities since the health crisis began.

There are 45,495 cases, an increase of 720 from the previous day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement



View link »



© 2020 Global News,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS