Health

Quebec day camps to open on June 22 amid coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
quebec-day-camps-to-open-on-june-22-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Washouts, flodding experienced on Dawson Creek Roads

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Argo Roads South Peace is warning drivers of some driving hazards as the Dawson Creek...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Transit to continue with COVID-19 safety measures as Province restarts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit is continuing with many of the safety measures put in place to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Ottawa announces more funding for Indigenous people living off-reserves

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister has announced new funding for Indigenous people living in urban centres.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted May 21, 2020 8:54 am

Updated May 21, 2020 1:17 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Quebec is giving the green light for day camps across the province to open for the summer amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Premier François Legault said day camps will be allowed to open as of June 22 after meeting public health conditions. He said they desperately need workers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We have kids who didn’t go to school for months,” he said. “Children need to see one another and to move. We need monitors.”

READ MORE: Quebec to allow limited outdoor gatherings starting Friday as province eases coronavirus rules

Quebec reported 82 new deaths on Thursday for a total of 3,800 fatalities since the health crisis began.

There are 45,495 cases, an increase of 720 from the previous day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement


View link »

© 2020 Global News,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCanada’s big cities see air pollution fall by a third amid COVID-19 pandemic: Environment Canada
Next articleBusiness as usual? Quebec retailers report slower sales amid coronavirus reopening

More Articles Like This

Advocates say Montreal inmate’s COVID-19 death highlights need for action

Health Global News - 0
By The Canadian Press Posted May 21, 2020 2:07 pm Rights groups and families of detainees are calling for action from the Quebec government after an...
Read more

BC Transit to continue with COVID-19 safety measures as Province restarts

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit is continuing with many of the safety measures put in place to respond to COVID-19 and is...
Read more

Coronavirus: More than 40,000 health-care workers taking part in hydroxychloroquine trial

Health Global News - 0
LONDON/BANGKOK — Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COVID-19,...
Read more

Business as usual? Quebec retailers report slower sales amid coronavirus reopening

Health Global News - 0
More than two weeks after being allowed to reopen following the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, Quebec store owners are finding that permission to open...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv