Quebec delays reopening retail stores in Montreal amid coronavirus pandemic

Quebec, the province hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, has started to roll out the first phase of its recovery plan but the government has decided to postpone part of its strategy for Montreal.

Premier François Legault said on Monday that retail stores in Montreal and the surrounding areas will open on May 18, one week later than previously announced.

“The situation is under control in the rest of Quebec, outside of Greater Montreal,” he said.

Quebec says English school boards will not mandate reopening

The decision comes as retail stores in most parts of the province are reopening — except in the Greater Montreal area — as the province looks to scale back measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, throughout the month of May.

Traffic restrictions are also set to be lifted in several regions as of Monday, including the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Chaudière-Appalaches.

Legault said elementary schools and daycares are still set to reopen in Montreal on May 19 as planned.

