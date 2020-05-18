Health

Quebec gets green light to reopen Montreal-area businesses on May 25 amid coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
Global News

After being shuttered for nearly two months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, some retail stores and businesses will reopen in the Greater Montreal area on May 25.

Quebec Premier François Legault confirmed the move on Monday, saying the public health conditions had been met for the government to move forward with its plan after delays.

“I am really happy to announce today that we have the green light to open retail businesses in the Montreal region in one week as planned,” he said.

Quebec saw 34 new deaths attributable to COVID-19 on Monday — the province’s lowest rise in deaths since mid-April, according to Legault. The death toll is at 3,596.

There are 43,627 cases as of Monday, an increase of 707 from the previous day.

“I also want to ask Quebecers to be very careful,” said Legault.

“If we don’t want to go back and put the brakes on the reopening, we need to follow public health’s instructions.

