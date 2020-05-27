Health

Quebec long-term care homes grappling with major challenges: military report

By Global News
Global News

A 60-page report from the military on the condition of Quebec’s long-term care homes released by the government on Wednesday points to three major challenges in the facilities: staffing shortages, management of personal protective equipment and how hot zones related to the novel coronavirus are handled.

Canadian Armed Forces teams were sent to lend a helping hand to the province’s facilities hardest hit by the pandemic following a request for help from Premier François Legault. Quebec leads the country in both its caseload and deaths attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The report details the conditions in about 25 long-term care homes in the province, mostly located in Montreal. The findings were shared with the Quebec government on Tuesday, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau said during his daily briefing on Wednesday that the report shows “serious issues that deserve to be brought to the attention of Quebec.”

“As I’ve said many times, we need to do a better job caring for seniors,” he said.

READ MORE: Military teams raise concerns about conditions at Ontario care homes

The findings come after the military released a report into five long-term care homes in Ontario,

