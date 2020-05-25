Health

Quebec officials to provide update on coronavirus measures from Montreal

Avatar
By Global News
quebec-officials-to-provide-update-on-coronavirus-measures-from-montreal

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Demand causes delays for those trying to reserve a campsite in B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Online camping reservations in B.C. opened early Monday, but many users report...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Vermilion Energy president and CEO Anthony Marino steps down from company

CALGARY — Vermilion Energy Inc. says Anthony Marino has stepped down as president and chief executive and as a...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – There are still four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C. with a total of...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted May 25, 2020 12:23 pm

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. .

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. .

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic from hard-hit Montreal on Monday.

The briefing comes as some retail stores in the region gradually reopen with physical-distancing measures in place after more than two months of lockdown.

The province has also eased other restrictions aimed at containing COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. As of Friday, outdoor gatherings of 10 people maximum are permitted.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec, the province hardest hit by the virus, has 47,411 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. The respiratory illness has killed 3,984 people since the pandemic began.


View link »

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

© 2020 Global News,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: NHL aims to move to Phase 2 of return to play protocol in early June

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: NHL aims to move to Phase 2 of return to play protocol in early June

Health Global News - 0
By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press Posted May 25, 2020 12:19 pm Updated May 25, 2020 12:26 pm 2:02Bid from City of Edmonton, Alberta government to host NHL...
Read more

Warmer weather no reason to break COVID-19 public health rules, Trudeau warns

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 25, 2020 12:07 pm 3:02COVID-19: Canada’s delicate balancing act in reopening Large crowds at a Toronto park are sparking new concerns...
Read more

Montreal, Laval public transit agencies hand out free masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
As the region slowly reopens, public transit authorities and local officials in Montreal and Laval are handing out thousands of free masks to commuters...
Read more

404 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 25,904

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 404 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 25,904 cases. The death toll has risen to 2,102 as...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv