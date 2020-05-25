quebec-officials-to-provide-update-on-coronavirus-measures-from-montreal

Posted May 25, 2020 12:23 pm

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. .

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic from hard-hit Montreal on Monday.

The briefing comes as some retail stores in the region gradually reopen with physical-distancing measures in place after more than two months of lockdown.

The province has also eased other restrictions aimed at containing COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. As of Friday, outdoor gatherings of 10 people maximum are permitted.

Quebec, the province hardest hit by the virus, has 47,411 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. The respiratory illness has killed 3,984 people since the pandemic began.



