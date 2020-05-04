quebec,-ontario-account-for-92%-of-coronavirus-deaths-in-canada-as-cases-approach-60k

Canada saw 116 more deaths due to COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — on Sunday, as nationwide cases approached the 60,000 mark.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada totalled 59,473 — with more than 30,000 of them considered active. A total of 3,682 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Tallied daily based on figures released by provincial and federal health authorities, the numbers include 24,921 people who are considered recovered, and more than 933,000 tests conducted in Canada so far.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Quebec and Ontario collectively account for 83 per cent of Canada’s cases, and 92 per cent of the national death toll.

Story continues below advertisement

12:07Coronavirus: In a race for a vaccine, but will it happen?

Coronavirus: In a race for a vaccine, but will it happen?

In Quebec, 69 more deaths were announced on Sunday, totalling 2,205 deaths since the pandemic began. The province has a total of 31,865 cases. More than 7,200 people are considered recovered. Montreal continues to be the provincial epicentre,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS