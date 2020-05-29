Health

Quebec, province hardest hit by health crisis, tops 50,000 coronavirus cases

Avatar
By Global News
quebec,-province-hardest-hit-by-health-crisis,-tops-50,000-coronavirus-cases

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal government announces $600 million for Indigenous communities

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister announced another $600 million for Indigenous communities. The...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested two males, and seized drugs and weapons, following...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health slowly increasing capacity for non-urgent elective surgeries

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health is working to increase surgery capacity after the Province postponed non-urgent...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Quebec has reached another grim milestone in the novel coronavirus outbreak as cases topped 50,000 on Friday.

The province, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Canada, recorded 530 new infections of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, from the previous day. Quebec now has 50,232 cases.

The novel coronavirus has been linked to 4,363 deaths since the health crisis began, up 61 from the day before.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Quebec least worried in North America about a second coronavirus wave, poll finds

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Montreal, a hot spot for the disease, accounts for more than half of the province’s cases at 25,043. There have been 2,690 fatalities recorded on the island.

Premier François Legault said on Thursday that while Quebec is slowly re-emerging from the crisis, long-term care homes are still grappling with outbreaks and deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

“The situation remains fragile,” he said.

READ MORE: Montreal hitting targets in COVID-19 projections but future uncertain, public health says

Advertisement

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleNova Scotia reports no new cases of coronavirus for first time since March

More Articles Like This

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of coronavirus for first time since March

Health Global News - 0
Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the first time it has done that since March. The news comes as...
Read more

344 new coronavirus cases, 41 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 27,210

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 344 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 27,210. The death toll has risen to 2,230, as 41...
Read more

Federal government announces $600 million for Indigenous communities

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister announced another $600 million for Indigenous communities. The $600 million will be split...
Read more

Current, former cancer patients more likely to die of COVID-19: study

Health Global News - 0
New research shows how dangerous the coronavirus is for current and former cancer patients. Those who developed COVID-19 were much more likely to die...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv