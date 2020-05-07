quebec-pushes-back-reopening-schools,-daycares-and-stores-in-montreal-to-may-25

The Quebec government has pushed back the reopening dates for elementary schools, daycares and retail stores in the greater Montreal area amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Premier François Legault said on Thursday that elementary schools and daycares in Montreal and the surrounding areas will open on May 25, one week later than previously announced. Retail stores will also open on that day.

The decision comes as Quebec, which remains the province hardest hit by the virus, is dealing with a shortage of health-care workers in Montreal.

Legault added that the city is also grappling with stubbornly high rates of COVID-19 infection.

The premier said education and business sectors will only open in the greater Montreal area if the health crisis improves in the area.

“If and only if the situation improves,” he said.

Quebec reported an additional 121 deaths on Thursday,

