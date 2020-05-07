Health

Quebec pushes back reopening schools, daycares and stores in Montreal to May 25

Avatar
By Global News
quebec-pushes-back-reopening-schools,-daycares-and-stores-in-montreal-to-may-25

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Fire analysts tracking provincial dry zones

Researchers with Northern Resource Canada (NRCan) are continuing to track dry zones across the country for the...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Group launches constitutional challenge of gun rules

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights has launched a charter challenge of the ban...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD examining solid waste options

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District is examining new options for solid waste services...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The Quebec government has pushed back the reopening dates for elementary schools, daycares and retail stores in the greater Montreal area amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Premier François Legault said on Thursday that elementary schools and daycares in Montreal and the surrounding areas will open on May 25, one week later than previously announced. Retail stores will also open on that day.

The decision comes as Quebec, which remains the province hardest hit by the virus, is dealing with a shortage of health-care workers in Montreal.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Working in schools, daycares safe for people under 70, Quebec deputy premier says

Legault added that the city is also grappling with stubbornly high rates of COVID-19 infection.

The premier said education and business sectors will only open in the greater Montreal area if the health crisis improves in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“If and only if the situation improves,” he said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec reported an additional 121 deaths on Thursday,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article30,000 scheduled surgeries to resume in BC over next 24 months
Next articlePRRD examining solid waste options

More Articles Like This

30,000 scheduled surgeries to resume in BC over next 24 months

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced that 30,000 scheduled surgeries will resume over the next 24 months that were cancelled due to COVID-19...
Read more

How many coronavirus cases are really out there? Why deaths may offer a clue

Health Global News - 0
We know that just over 60,000 Canadians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It would be useful to know how many of us actually...
Read more

New Brunswick returns to no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick announced on Thursday that it has found no new cases of the coronavirus. The announcement is good news from New Brunswick’s provincial government...
Read more

Emergency leave, instead of layoffs, for COVID-19-impacted City of London workers

Health Global News - 0
CUPE Local 101, which represents front-line “inside” municipal workers, and the City of London, Ont., have reached an agreement to move forward with designated...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv