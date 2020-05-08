quebec-ramps-up-screening-strategy-as-coronavirus-bears-down-on-greater-montreal

Quebec is ramping up its screening measures for the hard-hit Greater Montreal area as novel coronavirus cases and deaths continue to increase.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, said on Friday that the virus is under control in most of the province, but there are concerns over its spread in Montreal, Laval and the surrounding areas.

“The portrait and evolution of COVID-19 is different from one region to the other,” he said.

Arruda said about 10,000 people are tested per day in Quebec. He expects to reach the goal of 14,000 tests per day in the coming days.

In Montreal, mobile units are being deployed to test residents. Montrealers who experience symptoms — such as a fever, coughing and difficulty breathing — are asked to call 1-877-644-4545 to be referred to the right resource.

