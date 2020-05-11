Health

Quebec reopens some elementary schools, daycares following coronavirus lockdown

By Global News
Global News

After nearly two months away due to the novel coronavirus crisis, thousands of young students and children are headed back to elementary schools and daycares in most parts of Quebec on Monday.

The partial reopening of the education sector — which excludes the hard-hit Greater Montreal region — comes as the province continues to see hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every day.

Quebec’s premier has stressed public health authorities will be keeping a close eye on the situation. Attendance is not mandatory, and parents who wish to keep their children at home may do so.

Elementary schools and daycares will not be operating as they did before the pandemic, however.

Strict social-distancing measures are still in effect, which means there will be a maximum of 15 students per class. Frequent handwashing and carefully co-ordinated school days are also planned.

Under the plan, rigorous disinfecting and cleaning measures will be in place. Libraries and gyms are also closed to prevent the spread of the virus.

