quebec-to-allow-limited-outdoor-gatherings-as-province-eases-coronavirus-rules

After nearly two months of lockdown, Quebec is softening restrictions on gatherings that were implemented to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault announced the measure during the province’s briefing on Wednesday, saying that a maximum of 10 people from three households will be allowed to see one another as of Friday.

The gatherings must be outside and people must still keep two metres apart under the rules, according to Guilbault.

“We have to find a balance between our battle on the virus and the fact we want to return to a somewhat normal life,” she said.

Guilbault stressed that indoor gatherings are still banned for now and that the province wants to see how this next step goes.

“You will be able to take advantage of the nice weather and the people around you,” she said.

