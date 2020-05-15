Health

Quebec to lift travel ban between Ottawa and Gatineau on Monday

By Global News
Global News

Ottawa residents will soon be able to cross freely into Gatineau, Que., but not quite in time for cottagers and hikers keen to get into Quebec over the Victoria Day long weekend.

The Quebec Government announced Friday afternoon it would lift the restrictions on interprovincial travel between Ottawa and Gatineau as of Monday, May 18.

The non-essential travel ban, which saw police screen Ottawa drivers at a series of interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region, has been in place since April 1 over concerns of spreading the novel coronavirus across provincial borders.

Mayor Jim Watson, who has been critical of the travel bans in the past, tweeted Friday that he was glad the bans were coming down but wished the decision could have come into effect at the start of the long weekend rather than the end.

I am glad the Quebec government has finally announced its decision to open up the border between Ottawa and Gatineau.

