Quebec’s premier encourages public to wear masks to limit spread of coronavirus

By Global News
Global News

Posted May 12, 2020 10:23 am

Updated May 12, 2020 1:33 pm

Quebec’s premier is strongly encouraging the public to wear a mask when they leave the house and go out in public to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

François Legault showed up to the province’s briefing on Tuesday wearing a mask, saying he hopes people across Quebec will follow suit.

“It’s to protect others,” he said, adding that it will help in situations where social-distancing measures can’t be implemented.

Quebec saw its death toll attributable to COVID-19 increase by 118 fatalities as of Tuesday, bringing it to 3,131. Legault said 113 of the victims lived in the Greater Montreal region.

It is also the province with the highest caseload, with hundreds of new infections reported each day. There are 39,225 cases as of Tuesday.

