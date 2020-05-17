‘raise-the-bar’:-researcher-hopes-covid-19-means-new-policies-for-canada’s-indigenous

A health researcher studying COVID-19 as part of a national immunity task force hopes the pandemic elevates concern for persistent health issues, such as inadequate housing, for Indigenous people in Canada.
“This pandemic has opened the eyes for a lot of people across Canada,” said Dr. Carrie Bourassa, scientific director of the Institute of Indigenous Peoples’ Health.
“I would like to think that what these … studies will do is change a lot of policies for Canadians and for Indigenous people.
“I hope that this will also raise the bar and help people to understand that equity has not been reached for Indigenous peoples in Canada.”
Bourassa was recently tapped to come up with a plan to engage First Nations, Metis and Inuit people in studies about how the virus has spread and who is immune. The Anishinaabe-Metis professor at the University of Saskatchewan said an Indigenous advisory circle will soon be announced for the two-year project.
It’s critical Indigenous people are included in such studies,