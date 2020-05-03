Health

Rapid coronavirus test voluntarily recalled over Health Canada concerns

Avatar
By Global News
rapid-coronavirus-test-voluntarily-recalled-over-health-canada-concerns

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

B.C. groups divided by Trudeau’s ‘assault-style’ firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on “assault-style” firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Early morning fire destroys one home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a shed fire that...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Global News

Posted May 3, 2020 12:33 pm

Ottawa’s Spartan Bioscience says it is voluntarily recalling its COVID-19 product and performing additional studies after Health Canada expressed some concerns Friday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Spartan says Health Canada was concerned about the “efficacy of the proprietary swab” for the testing product. The company says Health Canada had no concerns about the accuracy and analytical performance of the product.

Health Canada says the product is restricted to research use only until adequate evidence of clinical performance can be provided.

The federal government announced it had approved the hand-held DNA analyzer on April 13.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The need for greater testing is widely acknowledged as key to understanding the true scope of COVID-19 infection in Canada, and how best to deploy suppression strategies.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canada was trying to send the devices to remote and Indigenous communities where access and timely results have been hindered by distance and limited resources.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleResearchers ‘very confident’ vaccine for coronavirus will be developed

More Articles Like This

Researchers ‘very confident’ vaccine for coronavirus will be developed

Health Global News - 0
Thousands of researchers around the world have been working tirelessly to develop a vaccine to treat the novel coronavirus that has wreaked havoc across...
Read more

Canada to invest $240M in online health care amid coronavirus, Trudeau says

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is investing over $240 million to bring health care online, expanding tools and creating new virtual...
Read more

Vancouver liquor store turns to thermal cameras as COVID-19 defence

Health Global News - 0
As British Columbia begins to look towards a gradual reopening of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one Vancouver liquor store is turning to...
Read more

Consent for coronavirus tracing apps must be ‘meaningful’, Canada’s privacy watchdog says

Health Global News - 0
The federal government must obtain “meaningful consent” from Canadians if it wants them to use any future smartphone app to digitally track coronavirus cases,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv