Rare look inside Toronto COVID-19 lab reveals equipment shortages and delays

By Global News
Global News

Lajomee knows better than most how the COVID-19 testing process operates. Over the past six weeks, she’s been tested a staggering five times for the new coronavirus and each result has come back the same: positive.

“It’s just the same thing over and over again. Everyone at the hospital knows who I am now,” she said.

“I was scared, to be honest with you, because I have my mother-in-law and I have my children at home. And I was confused because I thought I did the best I could to be safe.”

The 35-year-old mother of four works at a Toronto care home for people with disabilities and requires a negative test result before she can return to work. She suspects she became infected at her workplace and recalled the moment last month when she suddenly lost her sense of smell.

“My mother-in-law was frying fish one day and you know how fish smells; I couldn’t smell it,” she said.

“And then, when I was trying to eat, I couldn’t taste it. I didn’t have a cold at that point and it lasted a long time.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

