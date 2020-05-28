NewsRegional

RCMP arrest one person and are looking for another after the death of Cody Michaloski

Adam Pearson is wanted by the RCMP

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The RCMP has arrested a Kelowna man in connection with the homicide in Grande Prairie and is looking for a second.

On Wednesday, the RCMP executed two search warrants in Kelowna. Benjamin Pearson was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of Cody Michaloski.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes have also obtained an arrest warrant for Adam Pearson. Adam Pearson is also wanted in connection with the murder of Cody Michaloski.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes are asking the public’s assistance in locating Adam Pearson. Please do not approach Adam Pearson, but contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police.

On October 13, 2019, the Grande Prairie RCMP were called to an apartment building and discovered the body of Cody Michaloski.

Benjamin Pearson will be sent back to Alberta for a bail hearing.

