RCMP looking for information after possible assault

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John are investigating a late-night assault.

On May 25, 2020, after 11 p.m., Police responded to a third-party report of a serious assault in progress in the area of Princess Crescent.

Frontline officers, along with the Peace/Liard Police Dog Service Unit attended to investigate. Police were unable to locate and speak to the alleged victim.

During the early hours of the investigation, frontline police officers attempted to locate a suspect vehicle believed to be related to the assault.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the interest of public safety. Still, the driver fled from Police, driving erratically at a high rate of speed, causing Police to exercise additional caution.

The investigation is in the early stages but is ongoing.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information about this incident or can assist in identifying possible suspects to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.