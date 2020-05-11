RCMP looking for man who left the Dawson Creek Hospital

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not been seen since April 26, 2020.

On Sunday, April 26 2020 at 3:46 PM, Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of missing person Benjamin William McWhirter.

Benjamin is described as:

Caucasian male

25 years of age

5’7 (170 cms)

130 pounds (59 kgs)

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Last seen wearing a black hoodie with lettering

Possible wearing a ball cap

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Benjamin was last seen leaving the Dawson Creek Hospital and was to return there at 3:00 PM the same day.

When he failed to return, he was reported missing. Police are very concerned for Benjamin’s health and wellbeing.

If you have any information about Benjamin McWhirter or where he might be, please contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784-3700 Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477