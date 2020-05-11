NewsRegional

RCMP looking for man who left the Dawson Creek Hospital

RCMP looking for man who left the Dawson Creek Hospital

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing...
Fire Department responds to small balcony fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a small apartment fire...
Council approves small drop in property taxes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has approved property taxes will remain the...
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not been seen since April 26, 2020.

On Sunday, April 26 2020 at 3:46 PM, Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of missing person Benjamin William McWhirter.

Benjamin is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 25 years of age
  • 5’7 (170 cms)
  • 130 pounds (59 kgs)
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair 
  • Last seen wearing a black hoodie with lettering 
  • Possible wearing a ball cap
Benjamin was last seen leaving the Dawson Creek Hospital and was to return there at 3:00 PM the same day.

When he failed to return, he was reported missing. Police are very concerned for Benjamin’s health and wellbeing.

If you have any information about Benjamin McWhirter or where he might be, please contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784-3700 Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477

