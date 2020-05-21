News

RCMP reminding motorists school zone speed limits are still in effect

A school zone by Alwin Holland School

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are reminding motorists school zone speed limits are still in effect.

The RCMP says that schools are considered back in session and that the RCMP will be enforcing school zone speed limits.

School zone speed limits are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. around all schools. The speed limit is 30 km/h.

If you are caught exceeding the speed limit by less than 21 km/h, the fine starts at $196 and three demerit points.

If you are speeding 21 to 40 km/h over the limit, the fine is $253 and three demerit points. That means if you were travelling at 52 km/h, you are eligible for the higher-priced penalty.

The fine jumps to $368 if you are over the speed limit by 41 to 60 km/h along with three demerit points and a weeklong impoundment. With the tow and impound at the owner’s expense.

