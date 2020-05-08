News

RCMP respond to sighting of overturned boat on Charlie Lake

By Scott Brooks
A Map showing the location of the Charlie Lake Water Dispensing Station. Source City of FSJ

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP were called out to Charlie Lake this morning, Friday, May 8, for reports of an overturned boat.

According to RCMP investigators, it was determined that the boat was either abandoned, or left out on the ice, and with the recent melt, slipped into the water.

RCMP say the boat was mostly stripped of anything, and determined not to have anyone in it.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

However because of the possibilities that someone could have been in it, they took all precautions in investigating by doing a thorough search of the lake.

Assisting in the investigation alongside RCMP were the North Peace Search & Rescue and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

