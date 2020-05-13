RCMP respond to two collisions on the Alaska Highway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, was a busy time on the Alaska Highway for the Fort St. John RCMP as they responded to two vehicle collisions.

RCMP were called to the first collision, at 4:15 p.m., involving a pick-up truck and a semi on the North Taylor Hill.

According to Police, a pickup truck had experienced mechanical issues, unable to move, and was in the travel lane of the road when it was struck by a tanker truck.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

There were no report of injuries in that incident.

Then at 5:54 p.m., RCMP were called out to Swanson Lumber Road and the Alaska Highway for a collision involving motorcycles.

Police say a vehicle was making a left turn onto the highway and a motorcycle travelling on the highway collided with the vehicle. A second motorcycle swerved to avoid the collision and went off the highway.

The motorcyclists injuries are non-life threatening.