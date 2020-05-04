NewsRegional

RCMP vehicle hit after short police chase

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B – One person is in custody after ramming into a Grande Prairie RCMP vehicle.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Apr. 29, 2020, RCMP observed a suspicious vehicle in the north side of Grande Prairie. Police activated emergency lights and siren in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, however the driver of the vehicle did not stop. 

The suspect vehicle made efforts to evade police, eventually turning into a residential area in the neighbourhood of Mountview.

Police attempted to block the suspect in the cul-de-sac. The suspect then drove into occupied police vehicles and attempted to get past them, causing a substantial amount of property damage to near-by vehicles and property.

The female driver of the suspect pick-up truck was arrested without incident. A female passenger and male passenger were also arrested. 

The driver Becki Mustus (26), of Valleyview, has been charged with the following:

  • Flight from Police Officer
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Assault on a police officer with a weapon x 2
  • Fail to stop after collision
  • Breach of conditions of release order
  • Operate uninsured motor vehicle
  • Operate motor vehicle without a licence

 Mustus has been remanded in custody to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial court on May 4, 2020.

