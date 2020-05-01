Remdesivir has emerged as a possible COVID-19 treatment — what happens next?

Initial data about an experimental drug called remdesivir has been touted as showing promise for a potential treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the United States, has said he expects the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track approval of the drug, which was shown in a study to shorten recovery time of hospitalized patients.

Global News spoke with two Canadian scientists about their thoughts on the early findings on remdesivir, how the drug works and what the next steps are.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Caution on findings

Dr. Rob Fowler from Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital said it’s too early to read into the results of the preliminary data out of the U.S. so far. The data needs to be peer reviewed, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think that if we get a bit of a teaser from from Dr. Fauci, that’s terrific,” he said on Thursday night. “But we really need to be able to have a look at the the full data and hopefully that will come soon.”

3:21Coronavirus outbreak: Trump,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS