Reopening of tourism to be discussed at next Chamber Roundtable

By Scott Brooks

Reopening of tourism to be discussed at next Chamber Roundtable

Public health officials recommend wearing a mask in public

Province allows some legal documents to be signed electronically

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of a virtual roundtable this Thursday, May 21, for local business owners.

The Chamber will be hosting a virtual roundtable which will feature Mike Whalley, Chair of the newly formed Tourism Fort St. John Society.

Whalley will be discussing the details of Parks and Visitor facilities reopening and the precautions being taken to ensure the safety of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Whalley, a 25-year resident of Fort St John, has spent the past two years as Executive Director of the Resource Municipalities Coalition, advocating common interests of its member municipalities.

The virtual roundtable with Mike Whalley is taking place this Thursday, May 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

More information on the virtual roundtable can be found by visiting fsjchamber.com.

