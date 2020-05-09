Health

Republicans trying to strip Democratic governors of authority on COVID-19 response

Avatar
By Global News
republicans-trying-to-strip-democratic-governors-of-authority-on-covid-19-response

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Physical distancing still necessary to keep COVID-19 curve flattened in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Organics Pilot Project seeking donation of waste from the public

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team and the Peace River Regional District are asking for...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Lake Point Golf & Country Club to open soon for the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lake Point Golf and Country Club will soon be opening for the 2020 season. According...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Republican-controlled legislatures are increasingly trying to strip Democratic governors of their executive authority to close businesses and schools, a power grab by lawmakers that channels frustration over the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic but could come with long-term consequences for how their states fight disease.

The efforts to undermine Democratic governors who invoked stay-at-home orders are most pronounced in states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, all three of which have divided government and are key to President Donald Trump’s path to reelection. Democratic governors there face lawsuits, legislation and other moves by Republicans trying to seize control of the response to the virus. All three states have also been hotbeds of right-wing protest pushing for a faster reopening.

The GOP lawmakers’ strategy echoes earlier attempts in some states to curb the powers of Democratic governors. But this round comes with added health and political risk. By pressing for a faster reopening and seeking to override their governors, Republicans are betting that Americans are ready to restart economic activity — even if that risks steady infection rates and death in the months leading to the November election.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

The moves come despite a recent survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that found a wide share of Americans say they are in favour of requiring people to stay at home,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleOntario reports 346 new coronavirus cases marking lowest increase in over a month

More Articles Like This

Ontario reports 346 new coronavirus cases marking lowest increase in over a month

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 346 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 19,944. It’s the lowest...
Read more

N.L. archive collecting stories, art from ongoing coronavirus outbreak and past pandemics

Health Global News - 0
During a 1950s polio epidemic, some quarantined Newfoundland schoolchildren watched their lessons on television. Maureen Peters’ aunt told her their family could not afford...
Read more

Coronavirus: No easy fix for problems in Canada’s nursing, retirement homes

Health Global News - 0
For years, those living and working in nursing and retirement homes across the country have struggled as overburdened caregivers tried to maintain a basic...
Read more

Coronavirus: South Korea reports 18 new cases as Pakistan eases restrictions

Health Global News - 0
South Korea reported 18 new coronavirus cases Saturday after bars and nightclubs were urged to close following a spate of infections, while Pakistan bowed...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv