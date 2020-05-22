research-to-examine-emotional-well-being-of-physicians,-nurses-during-pandemic

A former University of Alberta professor is leading a research project examining the emotional well-being of healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Harley, a psychologist who is currently an assistant professor at McGill University’s Department of Surgery and a member of the university’s Institute for Health Sciences Education, said the goal of the research is to find ways to better support hospital-based physicians and nurses during this crisis.

“There’s a lot of added stress, a lot of added factors associated with trying to rapidly and effectively adapt protocols — especially those in hospitals — to deal with COVID-19,” Harley said.

“In a time like this, where we need our healthcare professionals and we need them at their best, it’s important we do everything we can to support them.”

Harley said feelings of burnout and emotional exhaustion have been well-documented in healthcare professionals but this research is different because of the nature of the pandemic.

