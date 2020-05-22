Health

Research to examine emotional well-being of physicians, nurses during pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
research-to-examine-emotional-well-being-of-physicians,-nurses-during-pandemic

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases now pass 2,500 across BC, total of 62 in Northern Health as of Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Hospital Foundation receives more donations for COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received more donations towards its COVID-19 Greatest...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City of Fort St John to owe almost $484,000 in RCMP Retirement Benefits

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John owes almost $484,000 in RCMP Retirement Benefits, following...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A former University of Alberta professor is leading a research project examining the emotional well-being of healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Harley, a psychologist who is currently an assistant professor at McGill University’s Department of Surgery and a member of the university’s Institute for Health Sciences Education, said the goal of the research is to find ways to better support hospital-based physicians and nurses during this crisis.

READ MORE: Top N.Y.C. doctor on coronavirus ‘front lines’ dies by suicide

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“There’s a lot of added stress, a lot of added factors associated with trying to rapidly and effectively adapt protocols — especially those in hospitals — to deal with COVID-19,” Harley said.

“In a time like this, where we need our healthcare professionals and we need them at their best, it’s important we do everything we can to support them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Harley said feelings of burnout and emotional exhaustion have been well-documented in healthcare professionals but this research is different because of the nature of the pandemic.

2:16Coronavirus outbreak: New research underway to screen for stress,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTotal COVID-19 cases now pass 2,500 across BC, total of 62 in Northern Health as of Friday
Next articleB.C. reports 3 new deaths, 18 new cases of COVID-19

More Articles Like This

B.C. reports 3 new deaths, 18 new cases of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
British Columbia has recorded three new deaths from COVID-19, along with 18 new cases of the disease. However, the provincial confirmed-case total climbed to 2,507...
Read more

Total COVID-19 cases now pass 2,500 across BC, total of 62 in Northern Health as of Friday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 62 and 18 new cases...
Read more

Montreal Children’s Hospital worried about possible rise in injuries, drownings with kids stuck at home

Health Global News - 0
As if you didn’t have enough to worry about already, with kids spending more time at home this summer than in recent years, the...
Read more

A ‘soft landfall’: Africa coronavirus cases surpass 100,000, but deaths remain low

Health Global News - 0
Africa’s coronavirus cases have surpassed 100,000, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, as the youthful continent with many fragile health...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv