researchers-expect-coronavirus-patients-will-become-immune,-but-more-study-needed:-expert

For those who have already recovered from COVID-19, how long might they be protected from reinfection?

That’s the million-dollar question, but there’s hope the virus that causes COVID-19 behaves like other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS, said Jason Kindrachuk, Canada research chair in molecular pathogenesis and of emerging and re-emerging viruses.

“What we understand right now, if we look back at coronaviruses — and most infectious diseases to be fair — we know that people will basically have an immune response once they get exposed and most times what that will lead to is the generation of antibodies,” he told Mercedes Stephenson on The West Block Sunday.

“And what we rely on those antibodies for, is to protect us when we are re-exposed to that same pathogen. So the hope is here — and some of the data is starting to suggest — that when we look at people that have been infected and have recovered,

