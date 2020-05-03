Health

Researchers ‘very confident’ vaccine for coronavirus will be developed

Avatar
By Global News
researchers-‘very-confident’-vaccine-for-coronavirus-will-be-developed

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

B.C. groups divided by Trudeau’s ‘assault-style’ firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on “assault-style” firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Early morning fire destroys one home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a shed fire that...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Thousands of researchers around the world have been working tirelessly to develop a vaccine to treat the novel coronavirus that has wreaked havoc across the globe.

Now, months after the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first detected in Wuhan, China, researchers are honing in on a possible vaccine.

But, they say it could be two years before any such vaccine would be ready for public consumption.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Challenges to vaccine development

The biggest challenge researchers face when trying to develop vaccines for emerging viruses like SARS-CoV-2 is a lack of information, Dr. Alyson Kelvin, an assistant professor at Dalhousie University’s Toronto campus and a research scientist at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology, told Global News.

She said because this novel coronavirus only spilled over into the human population a few months ago, researchers were essentially “starting from scratch.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t have a clinical picture, we don’t have a genetic signature, we don’t have the protein signature,” she said. “We know nothing about this virus.”

She said scientists have had to study what the virus is made of and how it behaves in order to develop a target.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCanada to invest $240M in online health care amid coronavirus, Trudeau says
Next articleRapid coronavirus test voluntarily recalled over Health Canada concerns

More Articles Like This

Rapid coronavirus test voluntarily recalled over Health Canada concerns

Health Global News - 0
By Global News Posted May 3, 2020 12:33 pm Ottawa’s Spartan Bioscience says it is voluntarily recalling its COVID-19 product and performing additional studies after Health...
Read more

Canada to invest $240M in online health care amid coronavirus, Trudeau says

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is investing over $240 million to bring health care online, expanding tools and creating new virtual...
Read more

Vancouver liquor store turns to thermal cameras as COVID-19 defence

Health Global News - 0
As British Columbia begins to look towards a gradual reopening of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one Vancouver liquor store is turning to...
Read more

Consent for coronavirus tracing apps must be ‘meaningful’, Canada’s privacy watchdog says

Health Global News - 0
The federal government must obtain “meaningful consent” from Canadians if it wants them to use any future smartphone app to digitally track coronavirus cases,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv