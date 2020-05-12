HealthNewsRegional

Responses still being collected for UBC’s Rural Health Care Survey

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Responses still being collected for UBC’s Rural Health Care Survey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Responses are still being collected for a survey looking at how health care is...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Rotary Club raises over $5,600 for Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Club of Fort St. John was able to raise over $5,600 through...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Moose FM to offer free advertising to help local businesses

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The last two months have hurt most businesses in our community. We...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Responses are still being collected for a survey looking at how health care is being provided in rural communities across British Columbia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centre for Rural Health Research, within UBC’s Department of Family Practice, has been collecting over more than 1,800 responses, through telephone and online surveys, to learn about health care needs and priorities in rural communities.

The findings will help to understand rural community solutions and resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the information, once released, will be shared with participating rural communities.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The results from the survey will also be shared with the Provincial Ministry of Health and local Health Authorities to support rural health care planning.

The rural health care survey can be found on UBC’s website.

Previous articleRotary Club raises over $5,600 for Women’s Resource Society

More Articles Like This

Rotary Club raises over $5,600 for Women’s Resource Society

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Club of Fort St. John was able to raise over $5,600 through the Mother’s Day Drive-by Fundraiser...
Read more

Hair salons and barber shops are reopening — but your visit won’t be the same

Health Global News - 0
Salons in parts of Canada can reopen in the coming days, as coronavirus closures begin to loosen across the country. Salons in Manitoba recently got...
Read more

Coronavirus death graph shows how March’s lockdown saved lives: expert

Health Global News - 0
A steady flattening — and what may be early signs of a decrease — in Canada’s coronavirus deaths reflect the locking down of society...
Read more

Quebec’s premier encourages public to wear masks to limit spread of coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 12, 2020 10:23 am Updated May 12, 2020 1:33 pm Quebec’s premier is strongly encouraging the public to wear a mask when they leave...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv