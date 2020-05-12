Responses still being collected for UBC’s Rural Health Care Survey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Responses are still being collected for a survey looking at how health care is being provided in rural communities across British Columbia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centre for Rural Health Research, within UBC’s Department of Family Practice, has been collecting over more than 1,800 responses, through telephone and online surveys, to learn about health care needs and priorities in rural communities.

The findings will help to understand rural community solutions and resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the information, once released, will be shared with participating rural communities.

The results from the survey will also be shared with the Provincial Ministry of Health and local Health Authorities to support rural health care planning.

The rural health care survey can be found on UBC’s website.