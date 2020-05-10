Health

Robot ‘dog’ named Spot to help social distancing efforts at Singapore park

By Global News
Global News

A four-legged robot dog named Spot is set to help social distancing efforts in one of Singapore’s national parks during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Developed by Boston Dynamics, the yellow and black canine robot is part of a pilot trial to remind park visitors to practise social distancing, says a news release by GovTech Singapore.

“Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the robot says. Reuters described its voice as soft-spoken and female.

“For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one metre apart. Thank you.”

Spot will be deployed over three kilometres in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park for two weeks starting May 8. It will patrol during off-peak hours, broadcasting a pre-recorded message reminding people to keep their distance.

1:27Police on horseback target crowded Calgary parks

Police on horseback target crowded Calgary parks

This dog also has cameras that will allow it to estimate how many people are present in the park.

“These cameras will not be able to track and/or recognize specific individuals,

