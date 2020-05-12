Rotary Club raises over $5,600 for Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John was able to raise over $5,600 through the Mother’s Day Drive-by Fundraiser on Sunday, May 10.

The event, which took place by the ball diamonds at Surerus Park, was a drive-by fundraiser in support of the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.

Normally, the Rotary Club would hold its Annual Mother’s Day Run but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-by fundraiser event was held instead.

Along with donations of money, 21 bins of non-perishable food and other much-needed items, such as diapers, were collected for the Women’s Resource Society.

Even though participants did not receive a medal for running, they were still able to receive one for donating $20.00 or more.