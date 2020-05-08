School District 60 seeking public input on 2020-21 Annual Budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 is in the process of seeking public input on the 2020-2021 annual budget.

According to the School District, the input provided through the online survey will help guide the board in determining priorities in a variety of areas, such as programs you would like to see continue or new ones implemented.

The input can also include suggestions for staff development, and maintenance and repairs.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The annual budget is $84.4 million which is comprised of $68.6 million in operating expenses, $2.5 million in tangible capital assets, $8.9 million in special-purpose fund expenses, and $4.3 million in capital fund expenses.

The survey of budget priorities for the 2020-21 School Year is related to the Board’s Strategic Plan.

A link to the online survey can be found here.