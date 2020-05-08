School District 60 seeking public input on 2020-21 Annual Budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 is in the process of seeking public input on the 2020-2021 annual budget.
According to the School District, the input provided through the online survey will help guide the board in determining priorities in a variety of areas, such as programs you would like to see continue or new ones implemented.
The input can also include suggestions for staff development, and maintenance and repairs.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
The annual budget is $84.4 million which is comprised of $68.6 million in operating expenses, $2.5 million in tangible capital assets, $8.9 million in special-purpose fund expenses, and $4.3 million in capital fund expenses.
The survey of budget priorities for the 2020-21 School Year is related to the Board’s Strategic Plan.
A link to the online survey can be found here.