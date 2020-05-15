School District 60 to release plan on gradual return for in-class learning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province announced, on Friday, May 15, a gradual return to school, which starts June 1, following a two-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

School Districts across the province are now in the process of developing and implementing plans to welcome back students to school.

As of Friday, School District 60 says the School District is reviewing the new guidelines and will release a plan over the coming days. Parents can expect a letter by Friday, May 22.

“School District 60 will be reviewing these and other guidelines over the next few days to prepare our schools for a partial return the week of June 1. Parents will receive a letter with specific details by Friday, May 22.”

As part of the Government’s plan, in order to manage physical distancing in schools, most students will be back on a part-time basis. Students from kindergarten to grade five will be attending two or three days a week, while students in grades six to 12 will be in school once a week.