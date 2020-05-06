News

SD 60 to bring Applied Design Skills and Technology lessons to your home

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of bringing education to the home during the COVID-19 pandemic, School District 60 will be providing Applied Design Skills and Technology lessons through Moneca’s MakerSpace.

Moneca’s MakerSpace are weekly videos connecting the British Columbia Curriculum to exciting Applied Design Skills and Technology lessons.

The School District will be posting lessons each week that will allow students to continue to participate in ADST lessons.

According to the School District, the ability to design, make, acquire, and apply skills and technologies is important in the world today and key in the education of citizens for the future.

The weekly Moneca’s MakerSpace videos can be found on Moneca Conway’s YouTube channel.

