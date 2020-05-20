SD60 elementary students to attend school two days a week; middle and high school up to one day a week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Parents with children in School District 60 will hear from District staff in the coming days to find out if your child will attend when they reopen on June 1.

In a letter from Superintendent of Schools, Stephen Petrucci said parents should hear from their child’s school in the coming days.

Petrucci says specific attendance plans will vary according to grade levels. “In general terms, elementary students would attend in-person for two days of the week, while middle and secondary would attend in-person up to one day per week.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Remote learning will continue, but the volume and contact frequency will be reduced. The District is also asking families that generally use the bus if they intend to use the service in June. It is recommended that you transport your children rather than use the District bus service.

Petrucci says District staff will be working to implement the provincial safety plan for K-12 schools. “Included is some critical information on the low transmission rates involving children, which, along with our safety measures that are in place, make schools one of the safest places to be, outside of your home.”

Earlier this month, the Province of B.C. said B.C. Schools would open starting June 1. The Province says parents can choose if they send their children to school in June.

See the full letter from SD60 Superintendent of Schools Stephen Petrucci below along with the Public Health Guidance for K-12 Settings document.