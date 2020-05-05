NewsRegional

Search suspended for person swept away in Muskwa River

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Dayna Lee-Ann Cheyenne West was last seen on April 22, 2020

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The RCMP and Fort Nelson Search, and Rescue have suspended the search for Dayna Lee-Ann Cheyenne West after she was swept away by the Muskwa River.

Dayna Lee-Ann Cheyenne West was last seen on top of a vehicle with another person. The RCMP says that on April 22, 2020, a vehicle was parked on the shoreline of the Muskwa River when it was carried away by rising water. Both people in the vehicle were able to get out of the vehicle, but only one person made it to shore.

On May 2 and 3, 2020, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) conducted an extensive search for Dayna Lee-Ann Cheyenne West in the Muskwa River while Fort Nelson Search and Rescue (SAR) searched by boat along the shoreline.

Unfortunately, they have not been able to locate Dayna.

Future searches will be planned in consultation with the Fort Nelson Search and Rescue team and as weather permits.

Vehicle access to the Muskwa River via the Muskwa River Bridge access point and to the Fort Nelson River beside the P3 Bridge on the Sierra-Yoyo-Desan (SYD) Road is open again.

