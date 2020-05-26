HealthNews

Security checkpoint being removed at the Blueberry River First Nation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The security checkpoint into the Blueberry River First Nation will be removed on June 1.

The noticed shared by the Blueberry River First Nation says the community hasn’t seen a positive COVID-19 case in over a month.

Security guards have been posted 24 hours a day since April 10, 2020, when the community went into a lockdown due to COVID-19.

A notice shared by the Blueberry River First Nation says the community is no longer under quarantine. The notice goes onto say, “While we are relaxing some of the rules, we need to stay aware of this health threat. The removal of the security checkpoint does not mean the COVID 19 virus is gone.”

Reports suggest there have been at least three positive cases of COVID-19 in the community.

See the full notice, by clicking here.

