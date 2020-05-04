sign-language-interpreters-a-lifeline-for-deaf-community-during-coronavirus-pandemic

Sign language interpreters have proven to be a lifeline for the deaf community at a time when face masks are obstacles in daily communication, and access to reliable information about COVID-19 in real-time is essential.

With more than 350,000 Canadians who are deaf, public health briefings about the novel coronavirus pandemic are delivered in English and French as well as in sign language.

“Especially at a time like this when there is a crisis, who’s the most vulnerable people is those people that don’t have access to information,” said Windsor-based sign language interpreter Rebecca Stuckless in an interview with Global News reporter Mike Drolet.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The uptick in face mask usage means it’s harder to figure out when someone is speaking in public — a hurdle for anyone in the deaf community who needs to access grocery stores, with all their various new rules.

Story continues below advertisement

2:22New app revolutionizes communication for those living with hearing loss

New app revolutionizes communication for those living with hearing loss

As the Canadian Association of the Deaf notes on its dedicated coronavirus page,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS