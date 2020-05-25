Site C Project reaches new Milestone with completion of two diversion tunnels

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has announced that it has reached a new milestone on the Site C Project with the completion of the two Peace River diversion tunnels.

According to Hydro, this work was completed during a period of scaled back activity on the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tunnels, located on the north bank of the river, are approximately 750 metres long and 11 metres in diameter.

B.C. Hydro says, beginning later this year, they will be used to reroute the Peace River around the dam site, allowing for the construction of the earth-fill dam across the main river channel.

Excavations on the tunnels began in summer 2018 and were completed in late 2019.

Four gate structures, located at the upstream and downstream entrances of both tunnels, have also been completed.