Snow expected Wednesday evening along the Alaska Highway

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Up to 15 cm of snow is possible along the Alaska Highway between Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake on Thursday, but Fort St. John could also see snow.

An arctic front advancing from the north will usher in a return to winter driving conditions along the Alaska Highway (Highway 97) Wednesday night through the Steamboat Mountain to Summit Lake corridor. A total of 10-15 cm of snow is expected as the front passes through the area.

Showers will turn to flurries late this Wednesday afternoon before heavier snow will begin during the evening. Snow will taper off Thursday morning. However, a few flurries are likely to remain.

For Fort St. John, the forecast calls for wind gusts up to 70km/h Wednesday evening as the temperature drops below zero. There is a 60 percent chance of rain or flurries late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The chance of flurries continues into Thursday morning until the temperature rises to a high of plus 10.