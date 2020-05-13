NewsRegional

Snow expected Wednesday evening along the Alaska Highway

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
On the left Sikanni Chief and on the right Mile 202 of the Alaska Highway on May 4, 2020 - Drivebc.ca

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Snow expected Wednesday evening along the Alaska Highway

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Up to 15 cm of snow is possible along the Alaska Highway between...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Wet’suwet’en deal recognizes rights and title, sets stage for ongoing talks

SMITHERS, B.C. — A draft agreement between hereditary chiefs who oppose a...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Low number of new COVID-19 cases, Province launches new survey for pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Up to 15 cm of snow is possible along the Alaska Highway between Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake on Thursday, but Fort St. John could also see snow.

An arctic front advancing from the north will usher in a return to winter driving conditions along the Alaska Highway (Highway 97) Wednesday night through the Steamboat Mountain to Summit Lake corridor. A total of 10-15 cm of snow is expected as the front passes through the area.

Showers will turn to flurries late this Wednesday afternoon before heavier snow will begin during the evening. Snow will taper off Thursday morning. However, a few flurries are likely to remain.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

For Fort St. John, the forecast calls for wind gusts up to 70km/h Wednesday evening as the temperature drops below zero. There is a 60 percent chance of rain or flurries late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The chance of flurries continues into Thursday morning until the temperature rises to a high of plus 10.

Previous articleEuropean Union unveils plan to save summer vacations amid coronavirus pandemic

More Articles Like This

Wet’suwet’en deal recognizes rights and title, sets stage for ongoing talks

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — A draft agreement between hereditary chiefs who oppose a pipeline in northern British Columbia...
Read more

Low number of new COVID-19 cases, Province launches new survey for pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 57 and 7 new cases...
Read more

School playgrounds open to public use

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 says the public can start to use school playgrounds. The District...
Read more

Taylor slashes 2020 tax rates

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
Taylor council approved a 95% rate cut for businesses Monday, and a tax cut of up to 33% for most other property...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv